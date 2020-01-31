All apartments in Lealman
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:53 AM

5040 48TH TERRACE N

5040 48th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

5040 48th Terrace North, Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ST PETE STUNNER!! Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom block home with many updates! As you enter through the custom front door you'll love the polished terrazzo floors that run through most of this fine home and notice the new 6 panel interior doors! The designer eat in kitchen features real wood cabinets, new stainless appliances, ceramic tile and gorgeous granite counter tops with a tiled back splash The master bathroom has been updated with beautiful ceramic tile and glass block in the shower and a pedestal sink! All the widows are equipped with window treatments for your convenience! You'll love the inside laundry room right off the master bathroom! This home has also been updated with a new roof, new windows and a/c, stucco around the whole house and fresh paint inside and out! The landscaping in the front yard is fabulous and the fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today because this one won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 48TH TERRACE N have any available units?
5040 48TH TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5040 48TH TERRACE N have?
Some of 5040 48TH TERRACE N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 48TH TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
5040 48TH TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 48TH TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 5040 48TH TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 5040 48TH TERRACE N offer parking?
No, 5040 48TH TERRACE N does not offer parking.
Does 5040 48TH TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 48TH TERRACE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 48TH TERRACE N have a pool?
No, 5040 48TH TERRACE N does not have a pool.
Does 5040 48TH TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 5040 48TH TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 48TH TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 48TH TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5040 48TH TERRACE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5040 48TH TERRACE N has units with air conditioning.

