5040 48TH TERRACE N

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

ST PETE STUNNER!! Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom block home with many updates! As you enter through the custom front door you'll love the polished terrazzo floors that run through most of this fine home and notice the new 6 panel interior doors! The designer eat in kitchen features real wood cabinets, new stainless appliances, ceramic tile and gorgeous granite counter tops with a tiled back splash The master bathroom has been updated with beautiful ceramic tile and glass block in the shower and a pedestal sink! All the widows are equipped with window treatments for your convenience! You'll love the inside laundry room right off the master bathroom! This home has also been updated with a new roof, new windows and a/c, stucco around the whole house and fresh paint inside and out! The landscaping in the front yard is fabulous and the fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today because this one won't last long!!