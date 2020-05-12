5000 28th Street North

Amenities

This bright remodeled 1 bedroom/ 1 bath home offers an open floor plan with beautiful new vinyl wood flooring throughout! Remodeled kitchen with Formica countertop, breakfast counter top and lots of cabinet storage/pantry. The living area has plenty of natural light; fresh neutral paint and updated molding and trim; new vinyl flooring. Also renovated with a new air conditioning and heating unit. The spacious bedroom has a large closet, new air conditioning unit and baseboard heater. Bathroom offers a shower/tub combination, new fixtures, large mirror and cabinet storage. You will love the neutral color palette and fresh paint throughout. This unit also has a covered patio area and small storage unit. This one won't last long! * All applicants are subject to a criminal background check and credit check. * All individuals must fill out an application. $25.00 fee per adult applicant. * Electric and water service are not included in the monthly rent. * No pets allowed. Move in costs: $25 application fee $775 first months $775 security deposit NO UTILITIES INCLUDED $120 approximately deposit for electric to Duke Energy (unless you have an existing account with a transferable deposit)