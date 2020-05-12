All apartments in Lealman
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

5000 28th Street North

Location

5000 28th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This bright remodeled 1 bedroom/ 1 bath home offers an open floor plan with beautiful new vinyl wood flooring throughout! Remodeled kitchen with Formica countertop, breakfast counter top and lots of cabinet storage/pantry. The living area has plenty of natural light; fresh neutral paint and updated molding and trim; new vinyl flooring. Also renovated with a new air conditioning and heating unit. The spacious bedroom has a large closet, new air conditioning unit and baseboard heater. Bathroom offers a shower/tub combination, new fixtures, large mirror and cabinet storage. You will love the neutral color palette and fresh paint throughout. This unit also has a covered patio area and small storage unit. This one won't last long! * All applicants are subject to a criminal background check and credit check. * All individuals must fill out an application. $25.00 fee per adult applicant. * Electric and water service are not included in the monthly rent. * No pets allowed. Move in costs: $25 application fee $775 first months $775 security deposit NO UTILITIES INCLUDED $120 approximately deposit for electric to Duke Energy (unless you have an existing account with a transferable deposit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 28th Street North have any available units?
5000 28th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5000 28th Street North have?
Some of 5000 28th Street North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 28th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
5000 28th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 28th Street North pet-friendly?
No, 5000 28th Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 5000 28th Street North offer parking?
No, 5000 28th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 5000 28th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 28th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 28th Street North have a pool?
No, 5000 28th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 5000 28th Street North have accessible units?
No, 5000 28th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 28th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 28th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 28th Street North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5000 28th Street North has units with air conditioning.

