Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
4709 25th St N
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:49 PM

4709 25th St N

4709 25th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4709 25th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Duplex with Lake View - Two Bedroom , One and Half Bathroom Duplex with Lake View. Complete Remodel. Florida Room, New Appliance and Covered Car Port. Washer and Dryer connection with plenty of storage.

Terms:
-$1,375.00/month (12 month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1,375.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Connection
-837 Square Feet

Utilities NOT Included in Rent

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 1(727) 513-4354 or 813-252-5112

(RLNE3613609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

