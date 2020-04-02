4709 25th St N

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning internet access

Duplex with Lake View - Two Bedroom , One and Half Bathroom Duplex with Lake View. Complete Remodel. Florida Room, New Appliance and Covered Car Port. Washer and Dryer connection with plenty of storage.



Terms:

-$1,375.00/month (12 month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1,375.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by

employer

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-Washer and Dryer Connection

-837 Square Feet



Utilities NOT Included in Rent



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 1(727) 513-4354 or 813-252-5112



(RLNE3613609)