4709 25th St N

Amenities
Duplex with Lake View - Two Bedroom , One and Half Bathroom Duplex with Lake View. Complete Remodel. Florida Room, New Appliance and Covered Car Port. Washer and Dryer connection with plenty of storage.
Terms:
-$1,375.00/month (12 month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1,375.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Connection
-837 Square Feet
Utilities NOT Included in Rent
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information please call 1(727) 513-4354 or 813-252-5112
(RLNE3613609)