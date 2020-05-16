4547 54TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to this charming 1950s St. Pete home. Located close to commuting roads for easy access to I-275, this home has a lot of great features for living! Immediately you're greeted by beautiful terrazzo floors that shine with natural light beaming through new windows. All components of the home have been cared for and most have been updated recently. New ceiling fans in all rooms including the large bonus room off of the kitchen. Access the large rear back yard from the bonus room as well as the one car garage. The garage has large full bath and washer/dryer hook ups (washer/dryer can be provided upon move in if needed). Pets welcome with one time pet fee. Lawn service included at additional cost.