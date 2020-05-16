All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 4547 54TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
4547 54TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:07 AM

4547 54TH AVENUE N

4547 54th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4547 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to this charming 1950s St. Pete home. Located close to commuting roads for easy access to I-275, this home has a lot of great features for living! Immediately you're greeted by beautiful terrazzo floors that shine with natural light beaming through new windows. All components of the home have been cared for and most have been updated recently. New ceiling fans in all rooms including the large bonus room off of the kitchen. Access the large rear back yard from the bonus room as well as the one car garage. The garage has large full bath and washer/dryer hook ups (washer/dryer can be provided upon move in if needed). Pets welcome with one time pet fee. Lawn service included at additional cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4547 54TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4547 54TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4547 54TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4547 54TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4547 54TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4547 54TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4547 54TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4547 54TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 4547 54TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4547 54TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4547 54TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4547 54TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4547 54TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4547 54TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4547 54TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4547 54TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4547 54TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4547 54TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4547 54TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4547 54TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 1 BedroomsLealman 2 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with ParkingLealman Dog Friendly Apartments
Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg