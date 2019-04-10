4425 45TH STREET N

Amenities
This home has everything you could ever dream of. Cathedral ceilings, large walk in closet and yard enclosed entirely with a privacy fence! The main house offers a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with an oversize master bathroom and walk in closets with a renovated open concept kitchen. The home also features a mother in law suite that offers a 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with full eat in kitchen. The home also has a 1 Bedroom 1 Bath studio apartment separate from the main house allowing your family or guest complete privacy. The home features 3 separate garages on site with a car port and parking in the driveway for 10+ cars. NOT in a Flood zone. Since the home sits on a double corner lot there is plenty of room for a pool. You have to see it to believe all of the space featured on this property and large lot!