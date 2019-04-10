All apartments in Lealman
4425 45TH STREET N

4425 45th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4425 45th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
This home has everything you could ever dream of. Cathedral ceilings, large walk in closet and yard enclosed entirely with a privacy fence! The main house offers a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with an oversize master bathroom and walk in closets with a renovated open concept kitchen. The home also features a mother in law suite that offers a 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with full eat in kitchen. The home also has a 1 Bedroom 1 Bath studio apartment separate from the main house allowing your family or guest complete privacy. The home features 3 separate garages on site with a car port and parking in the driveway for 10+ cars. NOT in a Flood zone. Since the home sits on a double corner lot there is plenty of room for a pool. You have to see it to believe all of the space featured on this property and large lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 45TH STREET N have any available units?
4425 45TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4425 45TH STREET N have?
Some of 4425 45TH STREET N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 45TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4425 45TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 45TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4425 45TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 4425 45TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4425 45TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 4425 45TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 45TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 45TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 4425 45TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 4425 45TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4425 45TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 45TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 45TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4425 45TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4425 45TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
