4425 45TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

This home has everything you could ever dream of. Cathedral ceilings, large walk in closet and yard enclosed entirely with a privacy fence! The main house offers a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with an oversize master bathroom and walk in closets with a renovated open concept kitchen. The home also features a mother in law suite that offers a 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with full eat in kitchen. The home also has a 1 Bedroom 1 Bath studio apartment separate from the main house allowing your family or guest complete privacy. The home features 3 separate garages on site with a car port and parking in the driveway for 10+ cars. NOT in a Flood zone. Since the home sits on a double corner lot there is plenty of room for a pool. You have to see it to believe all of the space featured on this property and large lot!