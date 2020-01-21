Rent Calculator
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM
4225 46TH ST NORTH
4225 46th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
4225 46th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME WITH OFFICE OR BONUS ROOM - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH NEWLY RENOVATED HOME WITH BONUS ROOM/HOME OFFICE. FENCED YARD, STORAGE SHEDS. PETS ALLOWED WITH APPROVAL.
(RLNE2063495)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have any available units?
4225 46TH ST NORTH doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lealman, FL
.
Is 4225 46TH ST NORTH currently offering any rent specials?
4225 46TH ST NORTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 46TH ST NORTH pet-friendly?
Yes, 4225 46TH ST NORTH is pet friendly.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH offer parking?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not offer parking.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have a pool?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not have a pool.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have accessible units?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have units with air conditioning?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not have units with air conditioning.
