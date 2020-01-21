All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 4225 46TH ST NORTH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
4225 46TH ST NORTH
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

4225 46TH ST NORTH

4225 46th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4225 46th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME WITH OFFICE OR BONUS ROOM - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH NEWLY RENOVATED HOME WITH BONUS ROOM/HOME OFFICE. FENCED YARD, STORAGE SHEDS. PETS ALLOWED WITH APPROVAL.

(RLNE2063495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have any available units?
4225 46TH ST NORTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 4225 46TH ST NORTH currently offering any rent specials?
4225 46TH ST NORTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 46TH ST NORTH pet-friendly?
Yes, 4225 46TH ST NORTH is pet friendly.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH offer parking?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not offer parking.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have a pool?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not have a pool.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have accessible units?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4225 46TH ST NORTH have units with air conditioning?
No, 4225 46TH ST NORTH does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 1 BedroomsLealman 2 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with ParkingLealman Dog Friendly Apartments
Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg