4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,075 per month OR 7 months @ $1,125 per month
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 675 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1946
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Woodframe
Floors: 1
Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove
Parking: Parking pad
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Hookup
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Tile & Laminate
Vault ceiling
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 Month +
Application Fee: $65 for first adult over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595
Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!