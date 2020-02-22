All apartments in Lealman
4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH

4106 56th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4106 56th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,075 per month OR 7 months @ $1,125 per month
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 675 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1946
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Woodframe
Floors: 1
Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove
Parking: Parking pad
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Hookup
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Tile & Laminate
Vault ceiling

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 Month +
Application Fee: $65 for first adult over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595

Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH have any available units?
4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH have?
Some of 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH currently offering any rent specials?
4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH pet-friendly?
Yes, 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH is pet friendly.
Does 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH offer parking?
Yes, 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH offers parking.
Does 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH have a pool?
No, 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH does not have a pool.
Does 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH have accessible units?
No, 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH has units with air conditioning.

