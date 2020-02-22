4106 56TH AVENUE NORTH

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,075 per month OR 7 months @ $1,125 per month

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 675 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1946

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Woodframe

Floors: 1

Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove

Parking: Parking pad

Laundry: Washer/Dryer Hookup

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Tile & Laminate

Vault ceiling



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months or 1 Year

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 Month +

Application Fee: $65 for first adult over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC

813-494-2595



Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!