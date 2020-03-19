602 Cocoanut Crescent

Amenities

Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay.



Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one. With the main living room and dining room open to each other, it's a fantastic space to really spread out. The kitchen is fully equipped with all expected appliances, cooking and dinnerware. A family room and breakfast area, just as spacious as the main living area, is a great place to lounge, work on a puzzle or play a game or two.



You'll be pleased with the enormous master bedroom with it's king size bed, walk-in closet and attached master bath suite which is laid out with two sinks, plenty of counter space and a walk-in shower. The second bedroom offers a queen size bed and the third bedroom has two twin beds. Both bedrooms share the main bath. The master and guest bedrooms are on a split bedroom floor plan giving plenty of privacy on each side of the home.



Wonderful french doors lead from both the breakfast area and the formal dining area to a great covered patio area and onward to the huge screen lanai covering the almost olympic sized pool. (pool is not heated)



The home is located in the desirable Bay Point neighborhood in Nokomis. Surrounded by quiet, dead end streets and Gulf bays on both sides, the area is sought after for it's friendly residential feel and quiet setting. Very easy access to Nokomis Beach or Venice Island and a few blocks from some great restaurants and tiki bars where you can listen to live music or enjoy Florida fresh seafood. A bike ride to the drum circle might be a great way to enjoy the evening as well.



Some dogs considered, no cats. We can consider short hair, low allergy/dander dogs.



High Season: $1250/week ~ $3800/month

Mid Season: $1150/week ~ $3000/ month

Low Season: $800/week ~ $2500/month