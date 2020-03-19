All apartments in Laurel
602 Cocoanut Crescent

602 Coconut Crescent · (941) 650-3243
Location

602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL 34275

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay.

Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one. With the main living room and dining room open to each other, it's a fantastic space to really spread out. The kitchen is fully equipped with all expected appliances, cooking and dinnerware. A family room and breakfast area, just as spacious as the main living area, is a great place to lounge, work on a puzzle or play a game or two.

You'll be pleased with the enormous master bedroom with it's king size bed, walk-in closet and attached master bath suite which is laid out with two sinks, plenty of counter space and a walk-in shower. The second bedroom offers a queen size bed and the third bedroom has two twin beds. Both bedrooms share the main bath. The master and guest bedrooms are on a split bedroom floor plan giving plenty of privacy on each side of the home.

Wonderful french doors lead from both the breakfast area and the formal dining area to a great covered patio area and onward to the huge screen lanai covering the almost olympic sized pool. (pool is not heated)

The home is located in the desirable Bay Point neighborhood in Nokomis. Surrounded by quiet, dead end streets and Gulf bays on both sides, the area is sought after for it's friendly residential feel and quiet setting. Very easy access to Nokomis Beach or Venice Island and a few blocks from some great restaurants and tiki bars where you can listen to live music or enjoy Florida fresh seafood. A bike ride to the drum circle might be a great way to enjoy the evening as well.

Some dogs considered, no cats. We can consider short hair, low allergy/dander dogs.

High Season: $1250/week ~ $3800/month
Mid Season: $1150/week ~ $3000/ month
Low Season: $800/week ~ $2500/month

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Cocoanut Crescent have any available units?
602 Cocoanut Crescent has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 602 Cocoanut Crescent have?
Some of 602 Cocoanut Crescent's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Cocoanut Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
602 Cocoanut Crescent isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Cocoanut Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Cocoanut Crescent is pet friendly.
Does 602 Cocoanut Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 602 Cocoanut Crescent does offer parking.
Does 602 Cocoanut Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Cocoanut Crescent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Cocoanut Crescent have a pool?
Yes, 602 Cocoanut Crescent has a pool.
Does 602 Cocoanut Crescent have accessible units?
No, 602 Cocoanut Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Cocoanut Crescent have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Cocoanut Crescent does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Cocoanut Crescent have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 602 Cocoanut Crescent has units with air conditioning.
