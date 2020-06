Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 bath vacation getaway located a few blocks from Nokomis Beach and Casey Key!!



You'll find a spacious livingroom and dining room leading to the kitchen, a fabulous bright and light Florida room in addition to a very large screen lanai also.



A master bedroom offers a queen size bed. Two twin beds finish off the 2nd bedroom.



Bring your fishing poles and kayaks! The home has a private dock where you can fish, launch your kayak or enjoy your morning coffee.



High Season $4000/month $1200/week

Mid Season $3200/month $950/week

Off Season $2400/month $800/week