209 Monet Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.



The split floor plan is a great layout with the spacious a master bedroom, en suite bath and walk in closet with its own private glass slider doors leading to the outside. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are also very large. Central in the home is the living room and dining room area with a wall of slider doors leading out to the covered screen lanai. The kitchen has an added breakfast area as well. A separate laundry room and plenty of closets add to all the extra perks of this home.



High Season $4200/mn ~ $1250/wk

Mid Season $3500/mn ~ $1000/wk

Low Season $3000/mn ~ $900/wk



Please call for specific rates and availability. Holidays are considered high season. Rates based on occupancy of 4.