Laurel, FL
209 Monet Pl
Last updated March 19 2020

209 Monet Pl

209 Monet Dr · (941) 650-3243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Laurel
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL 34275

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2560 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.

The split floor plan is a great layout with the spacious a master bedroom, en suite bath and walk in closet with its own private glass slider doors leading to the outside. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are also very large. Central in the home is the living room and dining room area with a wall of slider doors leading out to the covered screen lanai. The kitchen has an added breakfast area as well. A separate laundry room and plenty of closets add to all the extra perks of this home.

High Season $4200/mn ~ $1250/wk
Mid Season $3500/mn ~ $1000/wk
Low Season $3000/mn ~ $900/wk

Please call for specific rates and availability. Holidays are considered high season. Rates based on occupancy of 4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Monet Pl have any available units?
209 Monet Pl has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Monet Pl have?
Some of 209 Monet Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Monet Pl currently offering any rent specials?
209 Monet Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Monet Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Monet Pl is pet friendly.
Does 209 Monet Pl offer parking?
Yes, 209 Monet Pl does offer parking.
Does 209 Monet Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Monet Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Monet Pl have a pool?
No, 209 Monet Pl does not have a pool.
Does 209 Monet Pl have accessible units?
No, 209 Monet Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Monet Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Monet Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Monet Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 Monet Pl has units with air conditioning.
