1086 BRADBERRY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, screened lanai, all major kitchen appliances, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile throughout the house (except master and one guest bedrooms). Brick paved driveway and screened lanai. The house is ready for occupancy. Many beaches nearby. Nokomis beach is 1.5 miles away and Siesta Key beach 15 minutes drive. Short walk to Legacy Trail. Canoe or kayak from Oscar Scherer State Park.M any beautiful golf courses to choose from. Neighboring activities include boating, biking, shelling, fishing, jet skiing. Downtown Venice is about 5 minutes away for more restaurants and shopping. Sarasota is about 20 minutes for music, theater and galleries. Orlando attractions are about 2 hours drive.