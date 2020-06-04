All apartments in Laurel
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:04 AM

1086 BRADBERRY DRIVE

1086 Bradberry Drive · (941) 301-1574
Location

1086 Bradberry Drive, Laurel, FL 34275

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1806 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, screened lanai, all major kitchen appliances, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile throughout the house (except master and one guest bedrooms). Brick paved driveway and screened lanai. The house is ready for occupancy. Many beaches nearby. Nokomis beach is 1.5 miles away and Siesta Key beach 15 minutes drive. Short walk to Legacy Trail. Canoe or kayak from Oscar Scherer State Park.M any beautiful golf courses to choose from. Neighboring activities include boating, biking, shelling, fishing, jet skiing. Downtown Venice is about 5 minutes away for more restaurants and shopping. Sarasota is about 20 minutes for music, theater and galleries. Orlando attractions are about 2 hours drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

