apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:35 PM
178 Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
20 Units Available
East Central Boulevard
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,566
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Central Boulevard
112 Milton Street
112 Milton Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated duplex just 1 block from the intracoastal & 3 blocks south of a playground & tennis courts & a short walk to The Key Lime House!! This unit features new flooring throughout, new kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove,
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 32 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lantana Pines
1046 Julia Heights Drive
1046 Julia Hights Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1706 sqft
Beautiful East Lantana Corner lot Home in Great neighborhood! Amazing Cathedral Ceilings, Tile floors throughout, Upgraded Appliances in kitchen, Pantry, Snack Bar, Pass through window to patio & Full size washer/dryer to be installed inside.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
366 Moorings Drive
366 Moorings Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
2 bedrooms and a den that can be used as a third bedroom
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Central Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2458 sqft
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
802 W Windward Way
802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Walk
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once monthly. Beautiful modern recently renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom furnished/ turnkey home located in the historic town of Lantana, walking distance to beach, boat ramps, fishing places, multiple parks, restaurants, coffee shops...
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
806 E Windward Way
806 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,850
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
301 Croton Avenue
301 Croton Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
702 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom condo with Intracoastal water views offers white shaker style cabinetry and gorgeous light granite countertops, newer appliances, laminate floors in main living and the spacious master bedroom.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
110 N Atlantic Drive
110 N Atlantic Dr, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2115 sqft
Welcome to Hypoluxo Island. WALKING distance to grocery store, restaurants, walk paths. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath waterfront / Pool Home has been completely updated.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
402 S Atlantic Drive
402 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1642 sqft
Modern, comfortable house located on Secluded Hypoluxo Island. There are 2 beaches within walking distance: Lantana Beach and a small private beach perfect for launching canoes or paddle boards.
Results within 1 mile of Lantana
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
103 Yacht Club Way
103 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
986 sqft
BEAUTIFUL POOL VIEW, 3RD FLOOR 2/1 UNIT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STILL APPLIANCES newer refrigerator, MODERN WOOD CABINETRY, CROWN MOLDING, CERAMIC DIAGONAL TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT & BERBER CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
143 Barefoot Cove
143 Barefoot Cove, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1939 sqft
Key West Inspired fully FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage (1939 liv. sq. ft) townhome is located in the GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY of Barefoot Cove.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available opportunity to enjoy your private patio. Just grab a cup of coffee dip your toes in the nearby pool.Kick your shoes off and find the sand between your toes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3545 S Ocean Boulevard
3545 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1036 sqft
Live and enjoy the life you've always wished for! This 2/2 freshly painted, all tiled, 1st floor apartment has all you've been looking for.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
SOSA
1006 S M Street
1006 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1211 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Lake Worth. HUGE LOT with NO HOA! Featuring a large driveway, carport, central ac, and a fully fenced yard. This lot can fit it all. Step inside and be greeted by spacious living areas/dining room with fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3581 S Ocean Boulevard
3581 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1065 sqft
This unit has been gutted out in every way from top to bottom. No one has lived in since. New to rental market. Beautiful, beautiful unit. Two balconies, both with views of ocean and intracoastal. Quiet, friendly building.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2386 Shimmery Lane
2386 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1164 sqft
Available 07/20/20 2/2 LUXURY TOWN HOME, FAST APPROVAL - Property Id: 37017 Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Luxury Townhome. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3543 S Ocean Boulevard
3543 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1637 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A...
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3589 S Ocean Boulevard
3589 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RARELY AVAILABLE LOFT UNIT, 1 BDRM, 2 FULL BATHS, FURN. W/D. AVAILABLE ANNUALLY @ $1550 PER MONTH. AVAILABLE SEASONALLY $2850 PER MOMIN 4 MOS. .BEAUTIFUL UNIT. VACANTCAN BE UNFURN ANNUALLY IF FULL PRICE.
