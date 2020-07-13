Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
20 Units Available
East Central Boulevard
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,566
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,261
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
350 E Ocean Avenue
350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5968 sqft
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Central Boulevard
112 Milton Street
112 Milton Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated duplex just 1 block from the intracoastal & 3 blocks south of a playground & tennis courts & a short walk to The Key Lime House!! This unit features new flooring throughout, new kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove,

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 32 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lantana Pines
1046 Julia Heights Drive
1046 Julia Hights Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1706 sqft
Beautiful East Lantana Corner lot Home in Great neighborhood! Amazing Cathedral Ceilings, Tile floors throughout, Upgraded Appliances in kitchen, Pantry, Snack Bar, Pass through window to patio & Full size washer/dryer to be installed inside.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Walk
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Southwinds
1343 Gateway Drive
1343 Gateway Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
746 sqft
Villa type. close to shopping. Centrally located. Minutes to beaches. Convenient distance to the Airport.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
802 W Windward Way
802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Walk
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once monthly. Beautiful modern recently renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom furnished/ turnkey home located in the historic town of Lantana, walking distance to beach, boat ramps, fishing places, multiple parks, restaurants, coffee shops...

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
806 E Windward Way
806 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,850
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
301 Croton Avenue
301 Croton Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
702 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom condo with Intracoastal water views offers white shaker style cabinetry and gorgeous light granite countertops, newer appliances, laminate floors in main living and the spacious master bedroom.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
110 N Atlantic Drive
110 N Atlantic Dr, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2115 sqft
Welcome to Hypoluxo Island. WALKING distance to grocery store, restaurants, walk paths. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath waterfront / Pool Home has been completely updated.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lantana Pines
720 S Broadway Street
720 South Broadway Street, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
430 sqft
CUTE AND COZY APARTMENT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH. NICE SIZED LIVING AREA. PARKING IN FRONT OF UNIT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR BEACHES, I-95, SHOPPING AND MORE.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Walk
402 W Ocean Avenue
402 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1000 sqft
Want to be close to the Ocean & Intracoastal Waterway? Coastal Living at its best! This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath Villa located minutes from the Beach and Intracoastal waterway. Shop and dine on trendy Ocean Ave in Lantana.
Results within 1 mile of Lantana
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
9 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3570 S Ocean Boulevard
3570 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1140 sqft
Stunning Direct Ocean View!! Renovated NE corner unit at the Beach! Open kitchen, impact doors/windows, 2 balconies, pool, exercise room, sauna, social room, billiards, ping pong. Manager, doorperson, maintenance staff. Close to bridges and shopping.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
143 Barefoot Cove
143 Barefoot Cove, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1939 sqft
Key West Inspired fully FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage (1939 liv. sq. ft) townhome is located in the GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY of Barefoot Cove.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available opportunity to enjoy your private patio. Just grab a cup of coffee dip your toes in the nearby pool.Kick your shoes off and find the sand between your toes.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
SOSA
1006 S M Street
1006 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1211 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Lake Worth. HUGE LOT with NO HOA! Featuring a large driveway, carport, central ac, and a fully fenced yard. This lot can fit it all. Step inside and be greeted by spacious living areas/dining room with fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7979 Terrace Road
7979 Terrace Road, San Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
792 sqft
This is a great 2/1 rental near the east Lantana area. NO HOA. Plenty of parking space. Minutes to the beaches. Easy access to I-95 highway. There is a 3rd room that can be used as a Den/Office or small bedroom. Call to make an appointment.
City Guide for Lantana, FL

Bat boy lives! The two headed woman is having a baby! Ridiculous headlines like these once blared from the cover of the National Enquirer, which had publishing headquarters in Lantana, Florida. So if you ever want to blame somebody for the tabloid downfall of America, maybe you can point your finger at Lantana --or maybe not, since the magazine hasn't been published for years.

When you think of moving to South Florida, the first thing you probably think about is the great weather you've heard about. The good news is that everything you've heard is really true. To get an idea of how important the weather is down here, Lantana's population of 10,423 (2010 census) increases by 4,000 during the winter, when part-time residents called snowbirds migrate south and hide out until the rest of the country warms up again. Lantana is more than just a winter nest, however. It was the corporate headquarters for the National Enquirer until the late 1980's, and the town still has a corporate presence, with large-scale companies such as gaming manufacturer Benchmark Games. Essentially, however, you don't get the feel of corporate America here, but rather of Vacationland USA. This tiny town (it's only 2.25 square miles long) may have an energetic vibe, but underneath there's a relaxing, casual undercurrent that makes you feel like you've landed in the middle of a cool vacation movie, complete with palm trees, beaches, great bars and friendly people who are happy to live here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lantana, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lantana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

East Central Boulevard

