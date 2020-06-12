/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
111 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood Park, FL
1 Unit Available
6012 Indrio Road #E-4
6012 Indrio Road, Lakewood Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1078 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent. First and Security to Move In. ($1700) If you would like to schedule a showing please call 772-370-6821. $50 per person 18+ application fee. (RLNE5798378)
1 Unit Available
2066 5th Court SE
2066 5th Court Southeast, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1815 sqft
Cable Included. Sleeps 6 pp Max
1 Unit Available
4200 N Hwy A1a 712
4200 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
- Oceanfront unit on the 7th floor with amazing ocean view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, recent remodeled, granite counter tops Turnkey furnished - just move in and enjoy!! Private beach access, with walkway to the ocean.
1 Unit Available
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.
1 Unit Available
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)
1 Unit Available
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
3216 S Lakeview Circle
3216 South Lakeview Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3216 S Lakeview Circle in St. Lucie County. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2800 N Highway A1a N
2800 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1307 sqft
Direct Oceanfront unit, fully furnished !! enjoy the sun set & sun rise from your 8th floor balcony !! resort like amenities with : heated pool, spa , fitness center, sauna, club house , shared tennis courts , extra storage !! not to mention
1 Unit Available
300 Harbour Drive
300 Harbour Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Moorings Membership included with this Beautifully upgraded modern 2/2 Townhouse. Upstairs Balcony overlooking the lake and golf course. Perfect Location! Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 Unit Available
305 N Grove Isle Circle
305 North Grove Isle Circle, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 2/2 1st Floor unit in 55+ Community with a spectacular view of the lake from large enclosed back porch. Condo includes a Car port and small pet is acceptable 20lbs max.
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.
1 Unit Available
5059 N Highway A1A
5059 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Coastal chic & awaiting your retreat. Come enjoy all the comforts of home with fabulous ocean & river views in this stunning condo. Resort like amenities include pool, clubhouse , private beach access, putting green, tennis, kayaks, and more.
1 Unit Available
1135 3rd Avenue
1135 3rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great building location in Breakwater Villa's. Ground floor unit, centrally located and close to the beaches.
1 Unit Available
86 Crooked Tree Lane
86 Crooked Tree Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Avail Now 2/2 1st flr Vista Royale condo. New AC. Private, enclosed porch overlooks pond w/golf course beyond. Short walk from parking; laundry steps away. New kitchen w/granite counters, new appl.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2801 N Highway A1a
2801 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated Townhome is ready for immediate occupancy! New carefree stainless appliances & stunning granite countertops w/ breakfast bar. Natural light brightens the open living area and highlights the new tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
4949 N Highway A1A
4949 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful end unit townhouse, beach views, newly remodeled and new furnishings. Private beach access, fishing pier, tennis courts, community pool and sauna. Steps to the ocean. Private outside patio. Kayaks, bikes and grill.
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheval Drive
1220 Cheval Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Two story 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse close to the beach, shopping, & river. Gated community, heated community pool. Washer/dryer upstairs. 1 car attached garage.
1 Unit Available
1166 6th Avenue
1166 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Prime rental opportunity in the heart of one of Vero Beach's hottest, most central areas. Spacious 2/2 end unit in friendly building features newer flooring, carpet, appliances & fresh paint.
1 Unit Available
5061 N Hwy A1a 703
5061 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gorgeous Ocean Views from this 7th floor Bryn Mawr condo. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, spacious & nicely furnished unit AVAILABLE ONLY MAY THRU DECEMBER. Across from ocean with private beach access, tennis, community pool.
1 Unit Available
2165 Galleon Drive
2165 Galleon Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available now to Enjoy evening Cocktails Poolside and the Sand on your toes by Day! This Comfortable setting offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, spacious kitchen and living areas with nice size screened and covered patio with poolside views.
1 Unit Available
5159 N Hwy A1a
5159 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1126 sqft
SEASONAL APARTMENT IN NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND. 2 POOLS, TENNIS COURT,POOL . PRIVATE BEACH.NEW BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOP.CABLE ELECTRICITY ,INTERNET AND WATER ARE INCLUDES.
1 Unit Available
5163 N Highway A1a
5163 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1078 sqft
WONDERFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME. THIS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS CONDO HAS AND UPDATED AND UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH CUSTOMS CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NO CARPET HERE, TILE AND LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
1 Unit Available
380 E Waverly Place
380 East Waverly Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
CALL TODAY TO BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR! Turn key rental available May 1st! New king beds, towels, linens, couches, TV's- are all waiting for you. Love to cook? You'll love all the toys in the kitchen.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
3225 S Lakeview Circle
3225 South Lakeview Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE DECEMBER THROUGH MAY - MINIMUM 60 DAYS - ONLY $2600 PER MONTH DECEMBER THROUGH APRIL AND $1700 FOR MAY - JUST REDONE AND BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED - WILL NOT LAST - RESERVE TODAY FOR NEXT SEASON!!!
