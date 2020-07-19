All apartments in Lakeside
816 Hardwood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

816 Hardwood Street

816 Hardwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 Hardwood Street, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Orange Park, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Hardwood Street have any available units?
816 Hardwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 816 Hardwood Street have?
Some of 816 Hardwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Hardwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
816 Hardwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Hardwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Hardwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 816 Hardwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 816 Hardwood Street offers parking.
Does 816 Hardwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Hardwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Hardwood Street have a pool?
No, 816 Hardwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 816 Hardwood Street have accessible units?
No, 816 Hardwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Hardwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Hardwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Hardwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Hardwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
