3730 BEDFORD DR

You'll want to see this home with its spacious and open floor plan!Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has it all! Tile and carpeted flooring. Separate Living room and Spacious family room overlooks the kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom and huge master bathroom with a garden tub. Washer/dryer hookups. Large screened in area overlooking the fenced backyard. Renters insurance required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
