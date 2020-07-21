All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

3730 BEDFORD DR

3730 Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3730 Bedford Drive, Lakeside, FL 32068

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You'll want to see this home with its spacious and open floor plan!Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has it all! Tile and carpeted flooring. Separate Living room and Spacious family room overlooks the kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom and huge master bathroom with a garden tub. Washer/dryer hookups. Large screened in area overlooking the fenced backyard. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 BEDFORD DR have any available units?
3730 BEDFORD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 3730 BEDFORD DR have?
Some of 3730 BEDFORD DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 BEDFORD DR currently offering any rent specials?
3730 BEDFORD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 BEDFORD DR pet-friendly?
No, 3730 BEDFORD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 3730 BEDFORD DR offer parking?
No, 3730 BEDFORD DR does not offer parking.
Does 3730 BEDFORD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 BEDFORD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 BEDFORD DR have a pool?
No, 3730 BEDFORD DR does not have a pool.
Does 3730 BEDFORD DR have accessible units?
No, 3730 BEDFORD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 BEDFORD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 BEDFORD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 BEDFORD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 BEDFORD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
