Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Come home to your 1.16 acre beautifully established neighborhood. Sit out on your covered patio or relax and take in some sun on your open patio after a dip in the pool. This 5 bedroom home offers a master bedroom on the main floor or on the 2nd floor. The master on the main floor could be the mother-in-law suite. This home also features 3 fireplaces, a large eat-in kitchen with separate dining. A nice deck off the upstairs master has a wonderful view of the large open backyard. Come bring the family, great for entertaining!