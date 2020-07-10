All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like
3080 Marrano Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
3080 Marrano Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:53 PM

3080 Marrano Drive

3080 Marrano Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3080 Marrano Drive, Lakeside, FL 32073

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by May 31st. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Orange Park! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the award-winning Dinsmore Elementary School! Features will include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Pool, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage.
The private pool is currently under maintenance, and will be completed soon! Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3080 Marrano Drive have any available units?
3080 Marrano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 3080 Marrano Drive have?
Some of 3080 Marrano Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3080 Marrano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3080 Marrano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3080 Marrano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3080 Marrano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3080 Marrano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3080 Marrano Drive offers parking.
Does 3080 Marrano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3080 Marrano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3080 Marrano Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3080 Marrano Drive has a pool.
Does 3080 Marrano Drive have accessible units?
No, 3080 Marrano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3080 Marrano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3080 Marrano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3080 Marrano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3080 Marrano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Lakeside 1 BedroomsLakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeside Apartments with PoolLakeside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville UniversityUniversity of North FloridaFlorida State College at JacksonvilleUniversity of Florida