3080 Marrano Drive.

Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by May 31st. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Orange Park! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the award-winning Dinsmore Elementary School! Features will include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Pool, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage.

The private pool is currently under maintenance, and will be completed soon! Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months.

