All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 2603 Scoutridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
2603 Scoutridge Ct
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

2603 Scoutridge Ct

2603 Scoutridge Court · (201) 969-5252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL 32065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jun 29

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 29th 2020. $2,550/month rent. $2,550 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact American Best at 201-969-5252 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Scoutridge Ct have any available units?
2603 Scoutridge Ct has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2603 Scoutridge Ct have?
Some of 2603 Scoutridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Scoutridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Scoutridge Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Scoutridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 Scoutridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2603 Scoutridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Scoutridge Ct does offer parking.
Does 2603 Scoutridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2603 Scoutridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Scoutridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2603 Scoutridge Ct has a pool.
Does 2603 Scoutridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 2603 Scoutridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Scoutridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 Scoutridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Scoutridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2603 Scoutridge Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2603 Scoutridge Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Gym
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity