2603 Scoutridge Ct

Amenities
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 29th 2020. $2,550/month rent. $2,550 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact American Best at 201-969-5252 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.