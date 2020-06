Amenities

Life on the water in desirable Fox Valley community! A rare rental opportunity in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch style unit. Master overlooks 9 acre lake. Family room features gas fireplace and built-ins. Enjoy outdoor living with the huge screened in patio overlooking the deck & water. Fish from your back deck in the stocked lake. Convenient to NAS Jax, schools and shopping!