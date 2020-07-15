All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1647 Mary Beth Drive

1647 Mary Beth Drive · (888) 870-5070 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1647 Mary Beth Drive, Lakeside, FL 32068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1647 Mary Beth Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1647 Mary Beth Drive Available 08/10/20 Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Middleburg Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcuKqlEw/e?hidehotspotlabels=true

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1396 SQFT Greenwood Estates / Middleburg home features upgraded light fixtures and fans, spacious family room, bonus room, laundry room, huge fenced in backyard w/ shed, recessed awning, 2 driveways for ample parking and so much more! One small pet may be allowed.

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.
*Renters insurance is required with a minimum personal liability policy of $100,000.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Income 3 times rent, credit score 620, & good rental history. Credit scores below 620 will require owner approval. Criminal records must contain no convictions for felonies within the past 7 years involving the manufacture or distribution of controlled substances. For other felony convictions, we will conduct individualized assessments that take into account mitigating factors, such as facts & circumstances surrounding the criminal conduct, age at time of conduct, evidence of good tenancy before and after conduct, nature & severity of conviction and the amount of time that has passed since the conviction. Criminal history which indicates that an applicant’s tenancy would constitute a direct threat to the health or safety of other individuals or whose tenancy could result in substantial physical damage to the property of the owner or others may result in rejection of the application.

(RLNE4936267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

