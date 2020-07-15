Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1647 Mary Beth Drive Available 08/10/20 Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Middleburg Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.



AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcuKqlEw/e?hidehotspotlabels=true



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1396 SQFT Greenwood Estates / Middleburg home features upgraded light fixtures and fans, spacious family room, bonus room, laundry room, huge fenced in backyard w/ shed, recessed awning, 2 driveways for ample parking and so much more! One small pet may be allowed.



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40

*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.

*Renters insurance is required with a minimum personal liability policy of $100,000.



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Income 3 times rent, credit score 620, & good rental history. Credit scores below 620 will require owner approval. Criminal records must contain no convictions for felonies within the past 7 years involving the manufacture or distribution of controlled substances. For other felony convictions, we will conduct individualized assessments that take into account mitigating factors, such as facts & circumstances surrounding the criminal conduct, age at time of conduct, evidence of good tenancy before and after conduct, nature & severity of conviction and the amount of time that has passed since the conviction. Criminal history which indicates that an applicant’s tenancy would constitute a direct threat to the health or safety of other individuals or whose tenancy could result in substantial physical damage to the property of the owner or others may result in rejection of the application.



