Lakeside, FL
1256 HICKORY COVE LN
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

1256 HICKORY COVE LN

1256 Hickory Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Hickory Cove Ln, Lakeside, FL 32073

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Quaint, tucked away duplex off a dirt road with a huge shared lot available for rent! This unit offers approximately 600 sq ft, wood-vinyl plank flooring throughout. Tastefully updated kitchen with eat in space. Large bedroom with a walk in closet. Fully renovated bathroom with modern tiled walls, brand new vanity and resurfaced tub. Plenty of windows for tons of natural light and a huge yard. Washer/Dryer Hook ups in storage closet off your private carport. Only pay for Electricity monthly as this property is on well water and septic tank. Resident Benefit package: $8/mo. Renter's insurance required. App: $40 per adultDeposit: Equal to one month's rent. ** LONG TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 HICKORY COVE LN have any available units?
1256 HICKORY COVE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 1256 HICKORY COVE LN have?
Some of 1256 HICKORY COVE LN's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 HICKORY COVE LN currently offering any rent specials?
1256 HICKORY COVE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 HICKORY COVE LN pet-friendly?
No, 1256 HICKORY COVE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 1256 HICKORY COVE LN offer parking?
Yes, 1256 HICKORY COVE LN offers parking.
Does 1256 HICKORY COVE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 HICKORY COVE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 HICKORY COVE LN have a pool?
No, 1256 HICKORY COVE LN does not have a pool.
Does 1256 HICKORY COVE LN have accessible units?
No, 1256 HICKORY COVE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 HICKORY COVE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 HICKORY COVE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1256 HICKORY COVE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1256 HICKORY COVE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
