1256 HICKORY COVE LN

Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan range

Quaint, tucked away duplex off a dirt road with a huge shared lot available for rent! This unit offers approximately 600 sq ft, wood-vinyl plank flooring throughout. Tastefully updated kitchen with eat in space. Large bedroom with a walk in closet. Fully renovated bathroom with modern tiled walls, brand new vanity and resurfaced tub. Plenty of windows for tons of natural light and a huge yard. Washer/Dryer Hook ups in storage closet off your private carport. Only pay for Electricity monthly as this property is on well water and septic tank. Resident Benefit package: $8/mo. Renter's insurance required. App: $40 per adultDeposit: Equal to one month's rent. ** LONG TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE **