Lakeland Highlands, FL
6874 LACY DRIVE
6874 LACY DRIVE

Location

6874 Lacy Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bed, 4 full bath,3 Car garage, pool home is available for Rent, those with high standards that want an executive lifestyle in a lush, gated, south Lakeland community, located for the best public schools in town. Welcome to your best life yet. The high, offered ceilings, custom trim work throughout, beautiful upgrades and luxurious finishes fill this home from top to bottom. The well appointed formal living and dining areas are ideal for entertaining, as is the outdoor living space around the lanai, reflection pool and private, fenced in back yard. The open gourmet kitchen and great room layout works great for casual gatherings. This home including a central vacuum system, Newer A/C, Dishwasher, cook top. ,Washer and dryer.Efficient split bedroom room floor plan. fully sealed tile roof system (that means no pesky critters). move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

