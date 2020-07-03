6874 LACY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bed, 4 full bath,3 Car garage, pool home is available for Rent, those with high standards that want an executive lifestyle in a lush, gated, south Lakeland community, located for the best public schools in town. Welcome to your best life yet. The high, offered ceilings, custom trim work throughout, beautiful upgrades and luxurious finishes fill this home from top to bottom. The well appointed formal living and dining areas are ideal for entertaining, as is the outdoor living space around the lanai, reflection pool and private, fenced in back yard. The open gourmet kitchen and great room layout works great for casual gatherings. This home including a central vacuum system, Newer A/C, Dishwasher, cook top. ,Washer and dryer.Efficient split bedroom room floor plan. fully sealed tile roof system (that means no pesky critters). move in ready.