6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING home in popular Christina Chase boasts a wide array of upgrades such as oversized wood look tile flooring throughout, an inside utility room, spacious kitchen with extra large island, spa like master bathroom, designer light fixtures, rich color palate, coffered ceilings in great room and dining rooms, granite countertops, SS appliances and so much more. The cul-de-sac location of this home overlooks the greenbelt area at the rear of the community. Exterior landscape maintenance is covered by the HOA. One pet under 35 pounds with payment of $250 non-refundable pet fee and owner's approval of breed.