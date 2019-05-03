All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Lakeland Highlands, FL
6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE

6416 Christina Chase Place · No Longer Available
Location

6416 Christina Chase Place, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING home in popular Christina Chase boasts a wide array of upgrades such as oversized wood look tile flooring throughout, an inside utility room, spacious kitchen with extra large island, spa like master bathroom, designer light fixtures, rich color palate, coffered ceilings in great room and dining rooms, granite countertops, SS appliances and so much more. The cul-de-sac location of this home overlooks the greenbelt area at the rear of the community. Exterior landscape maintenance is covered by the HOA. One pet under 35 pounds with payment of $250 non-refundable pet fee and owner's approval of breed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE have any available units?
6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE have?
Some of 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE offers parking.
Does 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE have a pool?
No, 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6416 CHRISTINA CHASE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
