37 Apartments for rent in Lake Wales, FL with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
839 Sherwood Drive
839 Sherwood Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1352 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1016 Columbia Avenue
1016 Columbia Avenue, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton Golf Club
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1006 ROBERTA ROAD
1006 Roberta Road, Lake Wales, FL
Studio
$1,200
1800 sqft
Located in whispering ridge just a couple of miles from downtown and other shopping. 3 bedroom two and a half bath home with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings two car garage and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Traditions
2756 Rutledge Court
2756 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1906 sqft
This upscale townhome is located in South East Winter Haven and features 2 bedrooms and a den, two full baths and lots of upgrades! With 1536 heated square feet and a single car garage this executive townhouse has crown molding, new appliances, a

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Waverly
536 Caymen Drive
536 Caymen Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
784 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home is located in Towerwood MHP, a 55+ community. This property has an updated kitchen, a laundry room with space for a workshop, carport, sunroom and much more. Unit does not come furnished One year lease $950.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4420 Glenns Landing
4420 Glenns Landing, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1560 sqft
4420 Glenns Landing Available 07/15/20 Southeast Winter Haven Home with Community Pool in Cypress Landings - What more could you be looking for, this house comes with all the perks.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1020 Robin Lane
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1347 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3584 Spring Creek Rd
3584 Spring Creek Road, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1625 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . .

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 St Kitts Circle
16 Saint Kitts Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1446 sqft
16 St Kitts Circle Available 07/20/20 Southeast Winter Haven Home In Garden Grove Area - Stop your home search here! COMING SOON!!!!. The home boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and rear porch.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD
709 S Lake Starr Blvd, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LAKEFRONT 3BR/3BA 2 story home on Lake Starr for Rent. Upstairs has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a screened Lanai overlooking Lake Starr.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dundee
608 FREDERICK AVENUE
608 Frederick Avenue, Dundee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2574 sqft
For Rent-Gorgeous Five Bedroom/Two Bath Two-Story Lakefront Home. The home sits on a small hill majestically overlooking Lake Ruth. The elementary school and the Lake Marie Park are walking distance from this home.

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Saddlebag Lake
14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N
14 Saddlebag Trail North, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
384 sqft
This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is located in the active, gated, 55+ community of Saddlebag Lake Resort. Featuring a large family room and ample storage space, this home is offered partially furnished.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$758
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
812 29th St NW Available 07/14/20 This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1915 Manatee Ct
1915 Manatee Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2006 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is over 2,000 sq ft!

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
714 SUNSET COVE DRIVE
714 Sunset Cove Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2215 sqft
Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with bonus room on first floor,half bath and all ceramic tile. Second floor has master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms. Master bedroom and 1 bedroom has carpet and the other 2 bedrooms are laminate.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Jan Phyl Village
606 Holt Circle
606 Holt Circle, Jan Phyl Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1214 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1726 Coriander Dr.
1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1442 sqft
Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished. Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
482 Danube Drive
482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Ceramic tile through out, all white appliances in kitchen, wood cabinets, eat in kitchen, ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Wales, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Wales apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

