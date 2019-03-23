All apartments in Lake Mary Jane
13203 Lacebark Pine Rd
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

13203 Lacebark Pine Rd

13203 Lacebark Pine Road · No Longer Available
Location

13203 Lacebark Pine Road, Lake Mary Jane, FL 32832

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Moss Park Country Estate on 5 acres - This magnificent Home features 4 sizable bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, Bonus Room/5th Bedroom, 3-car garage, plus a separate oversized workshop. 2.5 acres at the rear of the property is naturally wooded and zoning allows horses. The spacious interior of the home has separate living, family and dining rooms with a raised brick hearth (gas starting wood burning) fireplace, and 2 huge master suites featuring whirlpool tubs and built in closets. Many upgraded features include oak wood floors, a beautiful oak stairway, ceiling fans throughout, lots of closet storage space, tinted double-hung windows, 2 zoned A/C units, plenty of exterior lighting, a large lanai and a solar heated pool area with fountains.

A homeowner's association is optional at $100 per year that provides neighborhood/family activities and water access to the 3000 Acre Lake Mary Jane chain of lakes.

This unique area in Moss Park is nearby Lake Nona and the Medical Research Park, also offers convenient shopping, nearby schools, close to the 417 Greenway, and the 528 within a 30 minute commute.

(RLNE3564905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd have any available units?
13203 Lacebark Pine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary Jane, FL.
What amenities does 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd have?
Some of 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13203 Lacebark Pine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary Jane.
Does 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd offers parking.
Does 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd has a pool.
Does 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd have accessible units?
No, 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13203 Lacebark Pine Rd has units with air conditioning.
