13203 Lacebark Pine Rd

Moss Park Country Estate on 5 acres - This magnificent Home features 4 sizable bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, Bonus Room/5th Bedroom, 3-car garage, plus a separate oversized workshop. 2.5 acres at the rear of the property is naturally wooded and zoning allows horses. The spacious interior of the home has separate living, family and dining rooms with a raised brick hearth (gas starting wood burning) fireplace, and 2 huge master suites featuring whirlpool tubs and built in closets. Many upgraded features include oak wood floors, a beautiful oak stairway, ceiling fans throughout, lots of closet storage space, tinted double-hung windows, 2 zoned A/C units, plenty of exterior lighting, a large lanai and a solar heated pool area with fountains.



A homeowner's association is optional at $100 per year that provides neighborhood/family activities and water access to the 3000 Acre Lake Mary Jane chain of lakes.



This unique area in Moss Park is nearby Lake Nona and the Medical Research Park, also offers convenient shopping, nearby schools, close to the 417 Greenway, and the 528 within a 30 minute commute.



(RLNE3564905)