903 GUISANDO DE AVILA

Welcome to this beautiful one story villa on the 18th fairway of the Avila Golf Course. Avila, Tampa’s premier guard gated, golf and country club community offers a lifestyle that is truly exceptional. This residence features luxury upgrades throughout and includes 3,488 Sq Ft, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms and a screened in swimming pool with plenty of covered patio space. Once inside you will notice the beautiful wood floors, volume ceilings, gorgeous light fixtures and the open floor plan that makes entertaining a breeze. The gourmet kitchen includes new cabinets, two kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas cook top, double ovens and a Miele coffee maker. The kitchen opens to the family room which has built in cabinetry, a fireplace and wine refrigerators. Relax in your master retreat which has an adjoining sitting room and French doors that open to the patio. This residence features 3 additional guest bedrooms, laundry room and an oversized 2 car garage with air conditioned closets for extra storage. Numerous upgrades include a new tile roof in 2014, a new concrete paver brick driveway, new front entry doors, new French doors for the secondary bedrooms and a new pool heater and control system. Come home to Avila and enjoy the luxury amenities that make the community magnificent!