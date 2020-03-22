All apartments in Lake Magdalene
903 GUISANDO DE AVILA

Location

903 Guisando De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Avila

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this beautiful one story villa on the 18th fairway of the Avila Golf Course. Avila, Tampa’s premier guard gated, golf and country club community offers a lifestyle that is truly exceptional. This residence features luxury upgrades throughout and includes 3,488 Sq Ft, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms and a screened in swimming pool with plenty of covered patio space. Once inside you will notice the beautiful wood floors, volume ceilings, gorgeous light fixtures and the open floor plan that makes entertaining a breeze. The gourmet kitchen includes new cabinets, two kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas cook top, double ovens and a Miele coffee maker. The kitchen opens to the family room which has built in cabinetry, a fireplace and wine refrigerators. Relax in your master retreat which has an adjoining sitting room and French doors that open to the patio. This residence features 3 additional guest bedrooms, laundry room and an oversized 2 car garage with air conditioned closets for extra storage. Numerous upgrades include a new tile roof in 2014, a new concrete paver brick driveway, new front entry doors, new French doors for the secondary bedrooms and a new pool heater and control system. Come home to Avila and enjoy the luxury amenities that make the community magnificent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA have any available units?
903 GUISANDO DE AVILA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA have?
Some of 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA currently offering any rent specials?
903 GUISANDO DE AVILA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA pet-friendly?
No, 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA offer parking?
Yes, 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA offers parking.
Does 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA have a pool?
Yes, 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA has a pool.
Does 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA have accessible units?
No, 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA does not have accessible units.
Does 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 903 GUISANDO DE AVILA has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
