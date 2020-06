Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Come check out this newly renovated 2 bedroom located on North Lakes. This home features brand new wood cabinets with granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, new appliances, tile through out, full size washer and dryer connections, a screened patio and a private dock. That's right your own PRIVATE DOCK to enjoy the beauty of North Lakes. First, last and deposit is required prior to move in. Sorry this property is not approved for section 8