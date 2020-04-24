All apartments in Lake Magdalene
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 East 130th Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 E. 130th Ave. · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Single Family Home - This home is now available for a long-term resident. This home features a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), warm paint colors, a 1 car attached garage and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19, THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY ONLY AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING THROUGH THE VIRTUAL TOUR & WALK-THROUGH VIDEO.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4Uv7MT3muro

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets (max. pet weight 45 lbs.). No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Florida Ave, east on 130th Ave.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE2071799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

