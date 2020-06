Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Like new 2 bed 1 bath apartment in North Florida Ave. Fresh painted, and clean, ceramic title throughout the entire unit, washer and dryer inside the unit, second floor, assigned parking, gated community, close to USF, university mall. No Pets allowed. Best way to contact is calling 8137354969 now.