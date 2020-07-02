201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

NICE second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with BALCONY located in the GATED Renaissance Villas Condominium community. This unit has an OPEN and AIRY living room and kitchen and there will be NO cramped quarters in either of the 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. This property features 12MM LAMINATE FLOORS and 12'' CERAMIC TILE, all the kitchen appliances are included!! The community has a FITNESS CENTER, LARGE POOL and BBQ grills. Conveniently located near USF, Busch Gardens, Moffitt Cancer Center, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, shopping, dining, and major roadways.