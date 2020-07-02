All apartments in Lake Magdalene
201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202

201 Poinsettia Pine Court · (352) 219-4773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Poinsettia Pine Court, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
NICE second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with BALCONY located in the GATED Renaissance Villas Condominium community. This unit has an OPEN and AIRY living room and kitchen and there will be NO cramped quarters in either of the 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. This property features 12MM LAMINATE FLOORS and 12'' CERAMIC TILE, all the kitchen appliances are included!! The community has a FITNESS CENTER, LARGE POOL and BBQ grills. Conveniently located near USF, Busch Gardens, Moffitt Cancer Center, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, shopping, dining, and major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 have any available units?
201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 have?
Some of 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 pet-friendly?
No, 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 offers parking.
Does 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 have a pool?
Yes, 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 has a pool.
Does 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202 has units with air conditioning.
