Lake Magdalene, FL
1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE

1816 Mill Run Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Mill Run Circle, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Fabulous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath highly sought after Fletchers Mill Townhouse larger 1261 square feet unit nestled in excellent high end Carrollwood Location. Close to tons of restaurants, grocery shops and various retail. Charming unit featuring a cozy corner fireplace with sold wood mantle. Gorgeous easy to maintain wood look ceramic tile throughout family area. Spacious Kitchen with 3 cm granite counters, solid wood cabinets, nice size eat in area, closet pantry, plus additional bar top seating area. Complete with all appliances and full size washer/dryer included. Fresh paint, new faux wood blinds, newer carpet upstairs and easy maintenance tile throughout the the rest of the unit. Two spacious bedrooms are both master suites with attached full bathrooms and great closet space, quaint fully fenced yard and patio area with additional outdoor storage. Adorable Treelined Community features a relaxing and tranquil community pool with beautiful paved sun deck as well as well maintained tennis courts for your use. Located close to everything with easy access to all major thoroughfares leading to downtown, the airport, the beaches and more. Pets are subject to owner approval. Unit can be rented as early as June 1st 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE have any available units?
1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE have?
Some of 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

