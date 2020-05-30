1816 MILL RUN CIRCLE

Amenities

Fabulous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath highly sought after Fletchers Mill Townhouse larger 1261 square feet unit nestled in excellent high end Carrollwood Location. Close to tons of restaurants, grocery shops and various retail. Charming unit featuring a cozy corner fireplace with sold wood mantle. Gorgeous easy to maintain wood look ceramic tile throughout family area. Spacious Kitchen with 3 cm granite counters, solid wood cabinets, nice size eat in area, closet pantry, plus additional bar top seating area. Complete with all appliances and full size washer/dryer included. Fresh paint, new faux wood blinds, newer carpet upstairs and easy maintenance tile throughout the the rest of the unit. Two spacious bedrooms are both master suites with attached full bathrooms and great closet space, quaint fully fenced yard and patio area with additional outdoor storage. Adorable Treelined Community features a relaxing and tranquil community pool with beautiful paved sun deck as well as well maintained tennis courts for your use. Located close to everything with easy access to all major thoroughfares leading to downtown, the airport, the beaches and more. Pets are subject to owner approval. Unit can be rented as early as June 1st 2020.