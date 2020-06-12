All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA

16609 Villalenda De Avila · (727) 463-7230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

16609 Villalenda De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Avila

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$14,950

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 6751 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Exquisite Mediterranean Estate Home located in Avila Golf & Country Club, Tampa Bay’s premier guard gated country club community. This beautiful home is situated on .9 acres of lushly manicured grounds with the upscale privacy and lifestyle that can only be found in Avila. Designed & Built by renowned custom home builder - Alvarez Homes this spectacular home features 20’ ceilings in the formal living and foyer areas, wood and polished stone floors, crown molding, 2 glamorous wrought iron stair cases, Wine cellar, wet bar, multiple fireplaces and much more. This luxurious floor plan offers 6 bedrooms, 6 and a half baths, library & media room + two over-sized two car garages. The large 1st floor master bedroom with fireplace and sitting room features two over-sized custom walk-in closets and a grand master bath. All of the secondary bedrooms include a full bathroom and walk-in closets set up with closet systems. The pool area is a tropical paradise with brick paved deck, tropical plants, an amazing rock waterfall all within an over-sized/two story screen enclosed outdoor oasis. Schedule your private viewing today and secure your share of this exclusive community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have any available units?
16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA has a unit available for $14,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have?
Some of 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA currently offering any rent specials?
16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA pet-friendly?
No, 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA offer parking?
Yes, 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA does offer parking.
Does 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have a pool?
Yes, 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA has a pool.
Does 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have accessible units?
No, 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA does not have accessible units.
Does 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA has units with dishwashers.
Does 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have units with air conditioning?
No, 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity