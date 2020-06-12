16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Exquisite Mediterranean Estate Home located in Avila Golf & Country Club, Tampa Bay’s premier guard gated country club community. This beautiful home is situated on .9 acres of lushly manicured grounds with the upscale privacy and lifestyle that can only be found in Avila. Designed & Built by renowned custom home builder - Alvarez Homes this spectacular home features 20’ ceilings in the formal living and foyer areas, wood and polished stone floors, crown molding, 2 glamorous wrought iron stair cases, Wine cellar, wet bar, multiple fireplaces and much more. This luxurious floor plan offers 6 bedrooms, 6 and a half baths, library & media room + two over-sized two car garages. The large 1st floor master bedroom with fireplace and sitting room features two over-sized custom walk-in closets and a grand master bath. All of the secondary bedrooms include a full bathroom and walk-in closets set up with closet systems. The pool area is a tropical paradise with brick paved deck, tropical plants, an amazing rock waterfall all within an over-sized/two story screen enclosed outdoor oasis. Schedule your private viewing today and secure your share of this exclusive community.