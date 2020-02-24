All apartments in Lake Magdalene
16116 Sagebrush Road
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:55 PM

16116 Sagebrush Road

16116 Sagebrush Road · No Longer Available
Location

16116 Sagebrush Road, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Northlakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single-family home is 1,324 square feet including 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 16116 Sagebrush Rd, Tampa, FL, 33618 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.
Move-In Special! Lease before 02/29/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16116 Sagebrush Road have any available units?
16116 Sagebrush Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
Is 16116 Sagebrush Road currently offering any rent specials?
16116 Sagebrush Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16116 Sagebrush Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16116 Sagebrush Road is pet friendly.
Does 16116 Sagebrush Road offer parking?
No, 16116 Sagebrush Road does not offer parking.
Does 16116 Sagebrush Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16116 Sagebrush Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16116 Sagebrush Road have a pool?
No, 16116 Sagebrush Road does not have a pool.
Does 16116 Sagebrush Road have accessible units?
No, 16116 Sagebrush Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16116 Sagebrush Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16116 Sagebrush Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16116 Sagebrush Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16116 Sagebrush Road does not have units with air conditioning.

