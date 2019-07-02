15803 Hampton Village Drive

Amenities

Exceptional 4-bedroom 2-bathroom pool home in the Hampton Lakes community. This beautiful home features an open kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Elegant Bamboo hardwood floors in main living areas, and newer carpeting in all the bedrooms. Recently updated master suite features a large walk in closet, master bath features dual sink, walk in shower, and garden tub. This lovely split plan home comes with many new upgrades and has been well maintained. Spacious mud room/laundry room can be accessed from inside, side yard, and the 2-car garage. The exterior of the house features a pool and deck area. Peaceful backyard overlooks a conservation area and has custom landscaping and paver patios.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.