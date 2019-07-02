All apartments in Lake Magdalene
15803 Hampton Village Drive
15803 Hampton Village Drive

15803 Hampton Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15803 Hampton Village Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exceptional 4-bedroom 2-bathroom pool home in the Hampton Lakes community. This beautiful home features an open kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Elegant Bamboo hardwood floors in main living areas, and newer carpeting in all the bedrooms. Recently updated master suite features a large walk in closet, master bath features dual sink, walk in shower, and garden tub. This lovely split plan home comes with many new upgrades and has been well maintained. Spacious mud room/laundry room can be accessed from inside, side yard, and the 2-car garage. The exterior of the house features a pool and deck area. Peaceful backyard overlooks a conservation area and has custom landscaping and paver patios.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15803 Hampton Village Drive have any available units?
15803 Hampton Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 15803 Hampton Village Drive have?
Some of 15803 Hampton Village Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15803 Hampton Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15803 Hampton Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15803 Hampton Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15803 Hampton Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15803 Hampton Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15803 Hampton Village Drive offers parking.
Does 15803 Hampton Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15803 Hampton Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15803 Hampton Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15803 Hampton Village Drive has a pool.
Does 15803 Hampton Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 15803 Hampton Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15803 Hampton Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15803 Hampton Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15803 Hampton Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15803 Hampton Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
