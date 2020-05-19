15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town house in a convenient location in North Tampa. Quail Run is a great community which features a community pool and convenient location. You can walk to Publix, Walmart, restaurants and Whole Foods. The townhome offers a private fenced patio. Floor plan offers a large family room with sliders out to the patio, dining room and kitchen with plenty of storage and counter top space. Kitchen also features a slider out to the patio. Completing the main floor is laundry and 1/2 bath. The second floor features a large master bedroom, walk in closet, double vanities and walk in shower for master suite. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are spacious and offer a great view of the pond. 2nd floor features carpet while main floor features vinyl and ceramic tile. Property is available now with local owner/tenant.