Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE

15430 East Pond Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15430 East Pond Woods Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Quail Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town house in a convenient location in North Tampa. Quail Run is a great community which features a community pool and convenient location. You can walk to Publix, Walmart, restaurants and Whole Foods. The townhome offers a private fenced patio. Floor plan offers a large family room with sliders out to the patio, dining room and kitchen with plenty of storage and counter top space. Kitchen also features a slider out to the patio. Completing the main floor is laundry and 1/2 bath. The second floor features a large master bedroom, walk in closet, double vanities and walk in shower for master suite. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are spacious and offer a great view of the pond. 2nd floor features carpet while main floor features vinyl and ceramic tile. Property is available now with local owner/tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15430 E POND WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

