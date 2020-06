Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A 2 bedroom 1 bath 900 sqft home on a large fenced lot with a porch. This lot is lined with huge oak trees. This is a once in a life time opportunity and should not be missed. . .. . .Has a $3000 water filtration system making the water quality pristine. The kitchen has quality oak cabinets just installed, located in a great location near i-275 and bears, next to many shops and transportation



call me at 813 4747410 if you have any questions



14918 pinecrest rd. Tampa, fl 33613



we have many other homes available call about our inventory



(RLNE4331403)