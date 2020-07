Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Centrally located Fletchers Mill townhome. 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The main level has a large tiled family room/dining room, kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, a half bath/powder room and indoor laundry including the washer & dryer. Sliding doors open to private, fenced patio. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms and two baths. One small pet is allowed. Lease includes water/sewer, trash removal, all HOA fees, community pool & tennis courts.