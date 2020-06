Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym pool

Beautiful second floor condo in the peaceful gated community of Whispering Oaks. Brand new flooring throughout, brand new air conditioner, brand new screened balcony, freshly painted interior. Two bedroom one bath unit with open floor plan and great views of the courtyard. Community amenities include lake access, pool and fitness center.