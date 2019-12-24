13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE

Amenities

GORGEOUS LAKE VIEWS!! This 2nd floor freshly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the heart of Carrollwood. The stunning gated community of Whispering Oaks features a private boat ramp for lake access, fitness center, clubhouse and resort style pool. Lake Magdalene is over 255+ acre ski lake. Enjoy water skiing, paddle boarding, canoeing, kayaking, sailing or fishing at this resort style living. Inside you’ll find laminate wood floors, stylish white cabinets with granite counters and washer/dryer. Conveniently located to I-275, USF, hospitals, the International Airport, N. Dale Mabry Hwy. &Downtown Tampa. Florida Hospital Carrollwood and St. Joseph’s Hospital North are only about 15 minutes away. Don't miss out on this piece of paradise!