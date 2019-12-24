All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE

13724 Orange Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

13724 Orange Sunset Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
GORGEOUS LAKE VIEWS!! This 2nd floor freshly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the heart of Carrollwood. The stunning gated community of Whispering Oaks features a private boat ramp for lake access, fitness center, clubhouse and resort style pool. Lake Magdalene is over 255+ acre ski lake. Enjoy water skiing, paddle boarding, canoeing, kayaking, sailing or fishing at this resort style living. Inside you’ll find laminate wood floors, stylish white cabinets with granite counters and washer/dryer. Conveniently located to I-275, USF, hospitals, the International Airport, N. Dale Mabry Hwy. &Downtown Tampa. Florida Hospital Carrollwood and St. Joseph’s Hospital North are only about 15 minutes away. Don't miss out on this piece of paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have any available units?
13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have?
Some of 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13724 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Magdalene 3 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconiesLake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa