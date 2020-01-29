13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

Completely remodeled one bedroom unit with large patio and BBQ area overlooking Lake Magdalene. New cabinets, countertops, flooring, washer and dryer in unit. Located in the peaceful, gated, lakefront community of Whispering Oaks. This community is surrounded by majestic oak trees and beautiful 250+ acre Lake Magdalene. Boating for skiing, fishing, sailing, kayaking or just some leisurely cruising. Beautiful pool overlooks the lake and adjacent clubhouse with 24 hour (newly renovated) fitness center with coded entry. Condo provides relaxing views of nature to help you unwind and is conveniently located in the Carrollwood area with easy access to W. Fletcher, N. Dale Mabry, downtown Tampa, Tampa airport, I-275, I-4, N. Dale Marby and the Veterans. Only 15 minutes to USF, Advent Hospital Carrollwood, St. Joseph's North and Moffitt Cancer Center. There are many nearby restaurants, shops and all other types of businesses that can provide whatever goods and services you require. Only 20 minutes to Citrus Park Mall, Wiregrass Mall and Tampa Outlet Mall in Wesley Chapel. Public transit is available also.