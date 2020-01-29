All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:33 AM

13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE

13720 Orange Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

13720 Orange Sunset Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Completely remodeled one bedroom unit with large patio and BBQ area overlooking Lake Magdalene. New cabinets, countertops, flooring, washer and dryer in unit. Located in the peaceful, gated, lakefront community of Whispering Oaks. This community is surrounded by majestic oak trees and beautiful 250+ acre Lake Magdalene. Boating for skiing, fishing, sailing, kayaking or just some leisurely cruising. Beautiful pool overlooks the lake and adjacent clubhouse with 24 hour (newly renovated) fitness center with coded entry. Condo provides relaxing views of nature to help you unwind and is conveniently located in the Carrollwood area with easy access to W. Fletcher, N. Dale Mabry, downtown Tampa, Tampa airport, I-275, I-4, N. Dale Marby and the Veterans. Only 15 minutes to USF, Advent Hospital Carrollwood, St. Joseph's North and Moffitt Cancer Center. There are many nearby restaurants, shops and all other types of businesses that can provide whatever goods and services you require. Only 20 minutes to Citrus Park Mall, Wiregrass Mall and Tampa Outlet Mall in Wesley Chapel. Public transit is available also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have any available units?
13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have?
Some of 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13720 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Magdalene 3 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconiesLake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa