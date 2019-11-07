13630 N Florida Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DESCRIPTION: Water and yard included - This 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment is beautiful and spacious. It has great natural light and offers plenty of room to live comfortably. The sun room boasts a wide view of our magnificent oak tree on this lovely and large property. Enjoy the country style living within the city. We are currently looking for someone to rent this very secluded, quiet and beautiful upstairs apartment home. It's a 2 bedroom home which is tucked back into the north west side of the property.



No garage offered.



The renter will have access to the coin laundry onsite which is just across from the house in the main property's storage building. The lawn is taken care of so not cutting grass. We encourage anyone to plant flowers and beautify their own unit, but the main grounds are cared for.



This home is located on N Florida Avenue just North of Fletcher which is just off of Interstate 275. It's located on a very large lot that is set back with very mature trees and 2 other very well taken care of homes and 1 apartment.



NO SMOKING ALLOWED INSIDE, ONLY OUTSIDE



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria



HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.