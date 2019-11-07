All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 13630 N Florida Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
13630 N Florida Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 6:15 PM

13630 N Florida Ave

13630 North Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

13630 North Florida Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DESCRIPTION: Water and yard included - This 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment is beautiful and spacious. It has great natural light and offers plenty of room to live comfortably. The sun room boasts a wide view of our magnificent oak tree on this lovely and large property. Enjoy the country style living within the city. We are currently looking for someone to rent this very secluded, quiet and beautiful upstairs apartment home. It's a 2 bedroom home which is tucked back into the north west side of the property.

No garage offered.

The renter will have access to the coin laundry onsite which is just across from the house in the main property's storage building. The lawn is taken care of so not cutting grass. We encourage anyone to plant flowers and beautify their own unit, but the main grounds are cared for.

This home is located on N Florida Avenue just North of Fletcher which is just off of Interstate 275. It's located on a very large lot that is set back with very mature trees and 2 other very well taken care of homes and 1 apartment.

NO SMOKING ALLOWED INSIDE, ONLY OUTSIDE

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13630 N Florida Ave have any available units?
13630 N Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
Is 13630 N Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13630 N Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13630 N Florida Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13630 N Florida Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13630 N Florida Ave offer parking?
No, 13630 N Florida Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13630 N Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13630 N Florida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13630 N Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 13630 N Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13630 N Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 13630 N Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13630 N Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13630 N Florida Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13630 N Florida Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13630 N Florida Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa