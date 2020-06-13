All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26

13618 North Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13618 North Florida Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Own your own home in a quiet, well-maintained and age restricted community! This 3 bed/2 bath home was manufactured in 2019, and has 1120 sq. ft. of living space. Only $59,900 plus site rent, and every day could feel like a vacation! Call us today to schedule a showing and see all the benefits of living in Tyrone Village, a professionally managed community. Take advantage of our holiday special program and purchase a home before December 31st and we will match your down payment up to 5%. This one won t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 have any available units?
13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
Is 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 currently offering any rent specials?
13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 pet-friendly?
No, 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 offer parking?
No, 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 does not offer parking.
Does 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 have a pool?
No, 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 does not have a pool.
Does 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 have accessible units?
No, 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13618 N. Florida Avenue Lot #26 does not have units with air conditioning.
