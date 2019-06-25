All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

12225 Armenia Gables Cir

12225 Armenia Gables Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12225 Armenia Gables Circle, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612
Carrollwood Gables

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR/2BA Condo in Desirable Carrollwood Gables - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1st floor updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Carrollwood Gables. The family room in this unit features vaulted ceilings and is open to the kitchen and dining area. There are 2 generous sized bedrooms, 1 bedroom has an on suite bathroom. The community features a pool and clubhouse for residents use. If you're looking for a move-in ready condo with no maintenance and water included, call today to schedule a showing.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Roberto with Rent Solutions 813-857-0303.

(RLNE4645740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12225 Armenia Gables Cir have any available units?
12225 Armenia Gables Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 12225 Armenia Gables Cir have?
Some of 12225 Armenia Gables Cir's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12225 Armenia Gables Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12225 Armenia Gables Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12225 Armenia Gables Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12225 Armenia Gables Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12225 Armenia Gables Cir offer parking?
No, 12225 Armenia Gables Cir does not offer parking.
Does 12225 Armenia Gables Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12225 Armenia Gables Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12225 Armenia Gables Cir have a pool?
Yes, 12225 Armenia Gables Cir has a pool.
Does 12225 Armenia Gables Cir have accessible units?
No, 12225 Armenia Gables Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12225 Armenia Gables Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12225 Armenia Gables Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12225 Armenia Gables Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12225 Armenia Gables Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

