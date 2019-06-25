12225 Armenia Gables Cir

Amenities

1st floor updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Carrollwood Gables. The family room in this unit features vaulted ceilings and is open to the kitchen and dining area. There are 2 generous sized bedrooms, 1 bedroom has an on suite bathroom. The community features a pool and clubhouse for residents use. If you're looking for a move-in ready condo with no maintenance and water included, call today to schedule a showing.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Roberto with Rent Solutions 813-857-0303.



