Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM VILLA STYLE CONDO IN THE PRIME LOCATION OF CARROLWOOD GABLES. HOME FEATURES HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, FRESH PAINT, TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT, LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, POOL VIEW. WASHER DRYER IN THE UNIT, WATER SEWER TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT PRICE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO CARROLWOOD, WITH EAST ACCESS TO I-275 TO DOWNTOWN TAMPA, BEACHES AND MUCH MORE.