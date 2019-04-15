All apartments in Lake Magdalene
11726 N OLA AVENUE

11726 N Ola Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11726 N Ola Ave, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tired of the same old drab and depressing Tampa Rentals? Well, you will love this home that has plenty of space for parking and so much land. The lot is spacious and well vegetated creating a sense of country living in an urban setting. The location is calm and quiet and the home is a move in ready. The structures open floor plan, screened in porch and modern updated features will make this an abode you can be proud to call home. Huge garage and lots of storage throughout. Close to main highways and sparkling clean this an ideal option in today's Tampa rental market! Lawn service included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11726 N OLA AVENUE have any available units?
11726 N OLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 11726 N OLA AVENUE have?
Some of 11726 N OLA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11726 N OLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11726 N OLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11726 N OLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11726 N OLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 11726 N OLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11726 N OLA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11726 N OLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11726 N OLA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11726 N OLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11726 N OLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11726 N OLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11726 N OLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11726 N OLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11726 N OLA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11726 N OLA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11726 N OLA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

