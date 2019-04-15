11726 N OLA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tired of the same old drab and depressing Tampa Rentals? Well, you will love this home that has plenty of space for parking and so much land. The lot is spacious and well vegetated creating a sense of country living in an urban setting. The location is calm and quiet and the home is a move in ready. The structures open floor plan, screened in porch and modern updated features will make this an abode you can be proud to call home. Huge garage and lots of storage throughout. Close to main highways and sparkling clean this an ideal option in today's Tampa rental market! Lawn service included!