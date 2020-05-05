5653 Sarazen Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **A move-in ready home that offers a stunning kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan, tile flooring throughout, and a sparkling pool in the private backyard. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions.