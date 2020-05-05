All apartments in Lake Belvedere Estates
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:47 PM

5653 Sarazen Drive

5653 Sarazen Drive · (203) 667-9771
Location

5653 Sarazen Drive, Lake Belvedere Estates, FL 33413

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,980

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **A move-in ready home that offers a stunning kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan, tile flooring throughout, and a sparkling pool in the private backyard. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5653 Sarazen Drive have any available units?
5653 Sarazen Drive has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5653 Sarazen Drive have?
Some of 5653 Sarazen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5653 Sarazen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5653 Sarazen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5653 Sarazen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5653 Sarazen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Belvedere Estates.
Does 5653 Sarazen Drive offer parking?
No, 5653 Sarazen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5653 Sarazen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5653 Sarazen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5653 Sarazen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5653 Sarazen Drive has a pool.
Does 5653 Sarazen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5653 Sarazen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5653 Sarazen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5653 Sarazen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5653 Sarazen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5653 Sarazen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

