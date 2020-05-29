9405 Roberts Rd

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This is a wonderful newly remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house. The 1,428 square foot floor plan includes an inviting family room for entertaining guests and an eat-in kitchen with a full appliance package and a dining area. The four bedrooms offer amazing natural light and plenty of room for your furniture. The house comes with a large front yard and a carport. This home is located in a beautiful neighborhood. Tenants dont have to worry about lawn maintenance. Pets allowed with a deposit. Minutes from the mall, shopping center, hospital, and major highway.

Lease Details: The owner takes care of lawn maintenance. The tenant takes care of utilities.



(RLNE5786379)