Keystone, FL
9405 Roberts Rd
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

9405 Roberts Rd

9405 Roberts Road · No Longer Available
Keystone
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

9405 Roberts Road, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This is a wonderful newly remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house. The 1,428 square foot floor plan includes an inviting family room for entertaining guests and an eat-in kitchen with a full appliance package and a dining area. The four bedrooms offer amazing natural light and plenty of room for your furniture. The house comes with a large front yard and a carport. This home is located in a beautiful neighborhood. Tenants dont have to worry about lawn maintenance. Pets allowed with a deposit. Minutes from the mall, shopping center, hospital, and major highway.
Lease Details: The owner takes care of lawn maintenance. The tenant takes care of utilities.

(RLNE5786379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 Roberts Rd have any available units?
9405 Roberts Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
Is 9405 Roberts Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9405 Roberts Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 Roberts Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9405 Roberts Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9405 Roberts Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9405 Roberts Rd offers parking.
Does 9405 Roberts Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 Roberts Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 Roberts Rd have a pool?
No, 9405 Roberts Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9405 Roberts Rd have accessible units?
No, 9405 Roberts Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 Roberts Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 Roberts Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9405 Roberts Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9405 Roberts Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

