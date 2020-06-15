All apartments in Keystone
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6908 JONES RD

6908 Jones Road · (727) 848-2560
Location

6908 Jones Road, Keystone, FL 33556

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6908 JONES RD · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
2 Could be 3 bedroom 1 Bath on acre of Land No Dogs - 2 Could be 3 Bedroom 1Bath an acre of land, Quiet Country setting close to the Sun coast Parkway.

Home features eat in Kitchen, Oversized laundry room, nice size bathroom, Has a front porch to be able to enjoy the country setting.

Please this property does not allow Dogs of any kind on premises. The neighboring property has a rescue horse that you can not feed or touch.

Lawn service is included.

No dogs. Cats and Birds are allowed.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5635774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 JONES RD have any available units?
6908 JONES RD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6908 JONES RD currently offering any rent specials?
6908 JONES RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 JONES RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6908 JONES RD is pet friendly.
Does 6908 JONES RD offer parking?
No, 6908 JONES RD does not offer parking.
Does 6908 JONES RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 JONES RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 JONES RD have a pool?
No, 6908 JONES RD does not have a pool.
Does 6908 JONES RD have accessible units?
No, 6908 JONES RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 JONES RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6908 JONES RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6908 JONES RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6908 JONES RD does not have units with air conditioning.
