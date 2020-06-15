6908 JONES RD

Amenities
2 Could be 3 bedroom 1 Bath on acre of Land No Dogs - 2 Could be 3 Bedroom 1Bath an acre of land, Quiet Country setting close to the Sun coast Parkway.
Home features eat in Kitchen, Oversized laundry room, nice size bathroom, Has a front porch to be able to enjoy the country setting.
Please this property does not allow Dogs of any kind on premises. The neighboring property has a rescue horse that you can not feed or touch.
Lawn service is included.
No dogs. Cats and Birds are allowed.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5635774)