Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

5514 Garden Arbor Dr.

5514 Garden Arbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5514 Garden Arbor Drive, Keystone, FL 33558
Villa Rosa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Four Bedroom, Four Bath For Rent Available! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage, pool home for rent in Lutz! This updated home is nestled back in the community of Villa Rosa. Upon entering there is a formal dinning room space to the right with an office space to the left. The office space has french doors and built in shelves which can be used for extra storage. This bonus room could also be used as an additional bedroom, play space, or den. The kitchen is updated featuring stainless steel upgraded appliances, farm house style sink, updated decorative lighting, and decorative countertops. The kitchen has ample storage space and features a large island perfect for entertaining. The living room is spacious and has large windows letting in lots of natural light. Off of the living room there is an additional large room which can be used as another living space, den, or multipurpose room. Two bedrooms share a "Jack and Jill," style bathroom. The third bedroom has wood laminate flooring. The master suite is large featuring a private entrance onto the patio. The master bath features french doors, a large walk in closet, separate garden tub bath, and stand alone shower with updated shower heads. The upstairs features a spacious loft style room. This room can serve multiple purposes. It also has a fourth bathroom upstairs for convenient use. The patio is large and screened in. It features a pool complete with a Jacuzzi spa. The patio also features a safety fence to block off the pool when needed. The yard is large and backs up onto a conservation area. Laundry room is just off the kitchen (dryer provided for convenience).

Rent: $3150.00
Security: $3150.00
Sqft: 4,177
Beds: 4 (+3 bonus rooms)
Bath: 4
Garage: 3
Pool: Yes

For more information on this listing please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE4274132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. have any available units?
5514 Garden Arbor Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. have?
Some of 5514 Garden Arbor Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Garden Arbor Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. offers parking.
Does 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. has a pool.
Does 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 Garden Arbor Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
