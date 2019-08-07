5514 Garden Arbor Dr.

Amenities

Four Bedroom, Four Bath For Rent Available! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage, pool home for rent in Lutz! This updated home is nestled back in the community of Villa Rosa. Upon entering there is a formal dinning room space to the right with an office space to the left. The office space has french doors and built in shelves which can be used for extra storage. This bonus room could also be used as an additional bedroom, play space, or den. The kitchen is updated featuring stainless steel upgraded appliances, farm house style sink, updated decorative lighting, and decorative countertops. The kitchen has ample storage space and features a large island perfect for entertaining. The living room is spacious and has large windows letting in lots of natural light. Off of the living room there is an additional large room which can be used as another living space, den, or multipurpose room. Two bedrooms share a "Jack and Jill," style bathroom. The third bedroom has wood laminate flooring. The master suite is large featuring a private entrance onto the patio. The master bath features french doors, a large walk in closet, separate garden tub bath, and stand alone shower with updated shower heads. The upstairs features a spacious loft style room. This room can serve multiple purposes. It also has a fourth bathroom upstairs for convenient use. The patio is large and screened in. It features a pool complete with a Jacuzzi spa. The patio also features a safety fence to block off the pool when needed. The yard is large and backs up onto a conservation area. Laundry room is just off the kitchen (dryer provided for convenience).



Rent: $3150.00

Security: $3150.00

Sqft: 4,177

Beds: 4 (+3 bonus rooms)

Bath: 4

Garage: 3

Pool: Yes



For more information on this listing please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



(RLNE4274132)